Giants Select Talented SEC Shortstop in New MLB Mock Draft
The upcoming MLB draft will be the first under new San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey.
Through free agency into the 2025 campaign, Posey hasn’t shown hesitance to be aggressive in building a contending team.
After signing shortstop Willy Adames to the largest contract in franchise history, Posey quickly made a bigger splash and topped that by acquiring Rafael Devers in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox.
Neither has immediately shown dividends, and in the case of Adames, that’s been all season long.
Entering play on July 8, he’s slashing .277/.315/.373 with 11 home runs, 45 RBI, and a 99 OPS+.
Posey will continue to exercise patience, but the draft is an opportunity to build that position up in the future—or potentially to back up Adames sooner.
The Giants had to deplete their minor league system in the trade for Devers, and they need young talent outside of their future first baseman and No. 1 prospect, Bryce Eldridge.
With the 2025 MLB draft less than a week away, it will be interesting to see how Posey approaches this daunting task, especially since he has demonstrated the necessary mentality in his bold moves.
Keith Law with The Athletic (subscription required) released his latest MLB mock draft and connected them to an intriguing SEC shortstop that could be more of an initial project with high upside.
With the No. 13 pick, Law has San Francisco selecting Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, although he also connects the team to several other options.
“I’ve also heard the Giants heavily on Tyler Bremner—they may be his floor—and on Kyson Witherspoon, JoJo Parker, and Marek Houston,” Law wrote.
Outside of right-handed pitcher Bremner, all of those players are shortstops, which may telegraph what the Giants plan to do with that pick.
However, Aloy has been heavily linked to the team in several mock drafts. One released by ESPN in May gave an interesting report on Aloy, citing contact issues while highlighting his defensive abilities.
The writer, Kiley McDaniel, did give a promising projection on Aloy.
“Aloy has a chance to be a starting big league shortstop with plus power, and that upside is rare, especially from the college ranks,” McDaniel wrote.
In his second season with the Razorbacks, Aloy slashed .350/.434/.673 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI, and nine stolen bases.
Aloy has hit at least 14 home runs in all three seasons of his college baseball career.
That type of projectable power will catch the attention of scouts, particularly for a player with high upside.
Aloy also won both the Golden Spikes and Southeastern Conference Player of the Year awards in a standout season.
San Francisco’s last five first-round picks were Florida State outfielder James Tibbs III in 2024, Vienna, Va., first baseman Bryce Eldridge in 2023, UConn lefty pitcher Reggie Crawford in 2022, Mississippi State righty pitcher Will Bednar in 2021, and NC State catcher Patrick Bailey in 2020.
