Giants Have Needs, but Predicted To Hold Steady After Rafael Devers Blockbuster
The San Francisco Giants pulled off what will likely be the most shocking blockbuster of the season when they acquired Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox.
One of the top hitters in baseball, Devers addresses a major need that the Giants had. Their lineup was lacking punch, especially with third baseman Matt Chapman sidelined by injury.
If San Francisco wants to truly compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was imperative they upgraded their offense.
They accomplished that, as Devers will likely be the most impactful player moved this year via trade.
A move of such magnitude certainly signals that new president of baseball operations Buster Posey wants to compete and win now. It also shows that he is willing to be aggressive and take some chances to upgrade the roster.
Conventional wisdom would be that this sort of aggressiveness will continue ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but he may have exhausted his trade chips.
That, in large part, is why Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has predicted the Giants will hold now ahead of the deadline, not buy any longer.
There are other areas the team could certainly use an upgrade. Shortstop and catcher remain unproductive spots in the lineup and Tyler Fitzgerald hasn’t been as productive at second base since returning from the injured list.
If Devers isn’t going to man first base, that remains a weakness as well, unless Dominic Smith stays hot at the plate as he has been recently.
Adding some insurance to the pitching staff after parting ways with Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks as part of the package to Boston would be smart as well.
“But then again, the Giants didn't have much to offer in trades even before the Devers deal. And as bad as they have been so far, Willy Adames and Patrick Bailey are going nowhere at shortstop and catcher, respectively,” Rymer wrote.
With the lowest rated farm system in the MLB, it will be tough for Posey to pull off any more impactful deals this year.
San Francisco isn’t including star prospect Bryce Eldridge in any trades, the only youngster who would move the needle much in a package.
Because of that, the Giants deadline plans will likely be hoping internal improvements occur from players who are struggling. Smaller deals could happen with lower-level prospects, but bigger transactions likely have to wait until the offseason.
