San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Homered Again on Day of Devers' Arrival
The San Francisco Giants shattered the baseball news cycle over the weekend when they traded for Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in an early blockbuster six weeks before the deadline.
Ahead of his debut on Tuesday night -- a debut that went extremely well -- much was made about what position the slugger is going to play following months of drama with the Red Sox that played no small part in his eventual trade.
Devers said all the right things and declared he is willing to play wherever the team wants him to while Buster Posey and Bob Melvin surprised some by saying he would be getting work at first base.
After essentially refusing to play first for Boston following an injury to their starter, Devers has clearly changed his attitude and has a new lease on things with his new team.
While it's tremendous that Devers is willing and able to man first, Giants top prospect Bryce Eldridge was sure to remind the city of San Francisco on the day of Devers' first game who the first baseman of the future is in the Bay Area.
Eldridge -- who has been playing everyday first base both in Double-A and Triple-A this season -- mashed his 1oth home run of the year and his third since being promoted a few weeks back.
On the season as a whole, Eldridge has slashed .251/.323/.474, a line which has taken a steep dip in the 12 games since arriving to Triple-A Sacramento.
Rushing the young masher to The Show would be foolish since he is currently the youngest player in the Pacific League at just 20 years old.
It's going to take some time for Eldridge to figure things out in what has been his biggest jump yet, but he certainly does not seem to have lost his power gear despite batting below .200 in Triple-A right now.
Though the noise about Eldridge coming up in 2025 has quieted amidst his struggles -- not to mention Devers will likely provide the offensive boost the team needs -- there is no reason to think he is not going to be the future first baseman of the Giants.
Having both Devers and Eldridge in the lineup is going to be downright dangerous, but Eldridge is making a statement that he will be coming for that first base role, hopefully sooner rather than later.
