Should San Francisco Giants Take the Opportunity To Test Their Top Prospect?
The San Francisco Giants hope to not miss starting pitcher Justin Verlander for too long after he landed on the 15-day injured list with a mild pectoral strain.
While Verlander has an encouraging trajectory to return, and the injury isn’t related to the neck problems that largely kept him out last season, it still leaves a void in the starting rotation while he misses his next two starts.
Giants manager Bob Melvin hasn’t decided on a plan to fill that slot, and there are certainly tested options in the bullpen to call upon.
However, would this be the right time to take a chance on the more exciting route out of the Triple-A?
Should the Giants Take a Chance on Top Prospect Carson Whisenhunt?
Certainly, Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks are serviceable options to get through two starts. Harrison has been a career starter until his recent move to the bullpen, and Hicks has taken his demotion in stride.
After infielder David Villar was designated for assignment, Melvin now has an opportunity to make a significant splash.
Grant Brisbee of the Athletic (subscription required) posed an intriguing solution to filling Verlander’s turn: star prospect Carson Whisenhunt.
The 24-year-old lefty has shown why he’s the No. 2 prospect behind first baseman Bryce Eldridge in his Triple-A campaign, posting a 3.00 ERA in 51 innings pitched with 52 strikeouts to seven walks.
In his last four starts, Whisenhunt has a 1.29 ERA across seven innings with 28 strikeouts and two walks, earning him Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honors.
Gabe Fernandez of SF Gate reports that general manager Zack Minasian was complimentary of the southpaw on KNBR’s “Murph and Markus” morning show’s interview on Thursday but didn’t give much away.
“I would say everyone’s excited about how he’s thrown,” Minasian said. “The better you throw, and when you can sustain it at Triple-A, of course you definitely start to pay attention. Something I’ve seen, my experience, successful organizations do is — fortunately we’ve been really good in our starting pitching group and really just continuing to develop those guys who are in the minor leagues to the point where when they come, they stay is ideal.”
Minasian’s point about prospects staying once they make their MLB debut is crucial to consider with Whisenhunt. This might be forcing his trajectory a bit when options are available.
But Whisenhunt has performed well enough to consider giving him a chance when Harrison and Hicks have already lost their roles as starters.
Should they elect to move Harrison into Verlander’s spot, Brisbee suggests that they would likely fill his spot with Sean Hjelle out of Triple-A Sacramento or Tristan Beck. None of that movement would provide the excitement of Whisenhunt’s debut.
The Giants are making splashes this season, but the general consensus has yet to solidify them as true contenders in the postseason. Whisenhunt could be the risk that pushes them into legitimate competitors.