Giants' Injury Bug Worsens As Patrick Bailey Goes to Injured List

The San Francisco Giants are officially dealing with an injury bug as their starting catcher goes to the injured list a day after their third baseman.

Dylan Sanders

Jun 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey (14) celebrates his RBI double against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning at Oracle Park.
Jun 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey (14) celebrates his RBI double against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning at Oracle Park. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants had been able to stay healthy for the most part this season, but have now been dealt two troubling injuries in the past two days.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Wednesday afternoon that catcher Patrick Bailey would be headed to the injured list and minor league catcher Logan Porter would be called up to replace him.

Infielder Oslevis Basabe will be DFA'd to make room for Porter on the 40-man roster.

This news comes just a day after the Giants had to put third baseman Matt Chapman on the IL with a troublesome hand injury.

Bailey is dealing with a neck strain, which would explain why he hasn't played in a few days.

Perhaps some time off to get healthy can help him reset things.

The 26-year-old remains one of the best defensive players in all of baseball, but is a black hole in the batting order.

After showing signs of life last season at the plate, this campaign has been a new low for the slugger. In 56 games, he has posted a .185/.246/.272 slash line with just one home run.

His strikeout rate is way up and his walk rate is down, which is a bad combination for a player that was well below average already.

If he could even out to someone near the 100 wRC+ mark -- he's at 46 now and finished last year at 81 -- his overall value would shoot straight up.

Porter will be a downgrade defensively, but perhaps could provide at least slightly better results. He has slashed .237/.350/.319 at Triple-A this year.

