San Francisco Giants Gold Glove Star Reveals Bad News About Hand Injury
Any hope that the San Francisco Giants will get their Gold Glove third baseman back in 10 days is no longer in the cards.
The Giants placed Matt Chapman on the injured list with a sprained right hand. Chapman must only be on there for 10 days and can be activated on Jun 19.
Well, that won’t be happening, according to Chapman.
The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Chapman revealed that an MRI showed that he had sprained ligaments. He said that he will miss more than 10 days, but hopes to be back before the All-Star break, which starts on July 14.
When the Giants moved him to the IL, they called up infielder Christian Koss. Casey Schmitt took the start at third base for San Francisco on Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.
Chapman has been putting together one of his best offensive seasons in the first year of his six-year, $151 million deal, signed in the offseason. In 65 games he has slashed .243/.360/.452 with an .812 OPS. He hasn’t finished a season with an OPS better than .800 since 2020, which was a truncated 60-game season due to COVI-19.
For a team that already has some offensive challenges, losing Chapman for what appears to be at least a few weeks is a blow.
Last year, his first with the Giants, he slashed .247/.328/.463 with a .790 OPS as he hit 39 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 78 RBI. It was the third time in four seasons in which he hit exactly 27 home runs. He finished 11th in National League MVP voting and won the NL Gold Gove at third base.
The 32-year-old is one of the most decorated third basemen in baseball. He broke in with the Athletics in 2017 when they were still in Oakland. Since then, he’s claimed five Gold Gloves — four of which were in the American League — an AL All-Star Game berth and finished in the Top 11 in MVP voting three times.
The Giants are trying to stay in the race in the NL West, where the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are ahead of them, but still within striking distance. They lose Chapman at an awful time, as they are preparing to play the Dodgers this weekend in Los Angeles.
