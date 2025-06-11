Giants Miraculously Keeping Pace in Crowded NL West Despite Woeful Offense
The San Francisco Giants' lack of offense this season has been well-documented, and as June continues to creep along, their issue doesn't appear to be going away any time soon.
Manager Bob Melvin has tried just about everything to get his guys going at the plate but has come up empty at every turn thus far.
As of this writing, the Giants are currently slashing just .229/.307/.396, all of which rank amongst the bottom third in all of baseball.
Logic tends to point towards this lack of offense spelling disaster for a team in a division as crowded as the NL West, but San Francisco has miraculously found themselves at the top of the standings out west despite their woeful results on offense.
Sitting with a 39-28 record, they find themselves just a half-game back of the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, who are currently in first.
The Giants are also riding a six-game winning streak, which is good for their second-longest of the season.
San Francisco boasts a terrific pitching staff, which is arguably the best in all of baseball. But history suggests that will only take a team so far if they don't have the offense to back it up.
This is a trend the Giants continue to buck, and they've been doing that for over two months.
Despite having a collective .210 batting average and .613 OPS over their last 20 games, they have still managed to go 11-9 over that stretch.
This group has found ways to win time and time again despite their lack of production at the plate, but this isn't a strategy they should look to employ for the remainder of the season.
It's time to find some much-needed production in their lineup.
It will be interesting to see what moves the front office makes at the next month's trade deadline, and whether or not those will be enough to shift the team's fortunes at the plate.
In the meantime, though, San Francisco has to continue finding ways to stack wins together despite the offense performing poorly.
