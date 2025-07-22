Giants' Justin Verlander Gets Taunted by Home Plate Ump While Being Ejected
Things haven't been going the way future first-ballot Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander had hoped they would in 2025, as he has been playing some of the worst baseball of his long career in his first season with the San Francisco Giants.
The legendary right-hander currently holds a 4.99 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across the 16 starts he's made this season, and has also yet to record a single win, boasting an 0-8 record.
It's clear that this hasn't been the year Verlander was hoping for when he signed with the Giants last winter, and his frustrations on the mound could be starting to carry over into his off days as well.
A good case in point here would be this past Sunday up in Toronto, when Verlander got into it with home plate umpire Chad Whitson from the dugout.
Whiston had been missing calls left and right all game long, and Verlander decided to let him know about it in the sixth-inning after he called a ball that was clearly off the plate a strike for what seemed like the 100th time.
Whitson naturally didn't take to kindly to being chirped at from the dugout, and immediately tossed Verlander while also delivering a pretty low blow that poked fun at the veteran's struggles this season.
The on field mic clearly picked up Whiston yelling at Verlander "why don't worry about getting out of the third inning," a shot that came just two days after he was pulled from the series opener last Friday after only lasting 2.2 innings.
San Francisco skipper Bob Melvin then proceeded to exit the dugout in order to defend his player, but the ejection had already been made so there was nothing he could really say to undo it.
The Giants would go onto to lose the series finally up north by a score of 8-6, which marked their fifth loss in a row.
It's clear that their won't be any love lost between Whiston and Verlander moving forward after such a cheap shot, and it will be interesting to see what happens if the two end up sharing the diamond again this season.
