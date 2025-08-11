Giants’ Justin Verlander Reaches 3,500 Career Strikeouts, Wants to Pitch in 2026
It has not been a legendary year for San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander. Sunday’s start against the Washington Nationals was no exception.
Verlander gave up 11 hits and five earned runs in five innings in his Sunday start for the Giants. He walked a batter, and he struck out six. By the time the game was done, the Nats walked out of the Bay area with an 8-0 win and Velander saw his season record fall to 1-9. But those six strikeouts mattered.
Why? Because in doing so Verlander burnished his credentials as one of the game’s foremost strikeout artists, putting himself among the game’s elite and Hall of Famers once again — even if his season hasn’t gone according to plan.
Justin Verlander Reaches 3,500 Strikeouts
He struck out the side in the first inning to become the 10th pitcher in Major League history to strikeout 3,500 hitters. After the strikeout, he took a moment to acknowledge the crowd and the milestone as he walked to the dugout.
Washington Nationals first baseman was the victim of his 3,500th career punch out. Verlander is the active leader in strikeouts with 3,503. His former Tigers teammate, Max Scherzer, is No. 11 all-time with 3,456 strikeouts. It’s possible he could become the 11th member of the club later this season.
Verlander joined Nolan Ryan (5,714), Randy Johnson (4,875), Roger Clemens (4,672), Steve Carlton (4,136), Bert Blyleven (3,701), Tom Seaver (3,640), Don Sutton (3,574), Gaylord Perry (3,534 and Walter Johnson (3,509) in the Top 10.
He’s one of the game’s truly great pitchers. He is 263-155 for his career with three American League Cy Young awards, the AL rookie of the year award, an AL most valuable player award, nine All-Star game appearances, two World Series rings, two ERA titles and pitching’s triple crown.
Justin Verlander On His Future
Verlander may be the last modern pitcher with a legitimate chance to win 300 games, one of pitching’s most hallowed numbers. At 42 years old, it’s not certain if he can get there. But, as he told John Shea at the San Francisco Standard on Sunday, he would like to pitch in 2026. He said if he suffers another major injury he’s probably done. But, otherwise, he’d like to continue the chase.
“I always understand that it could be it, but I think physically, I’ve shown some good health this season,” he said. “As I’ve been on the mound, things have started to get better and better. To me, that’s a good sign with all the work I put in after my nerve injury last year, which notoriously takes a long time. The ball’s rolling in the right direction, and I would like to continue pitching. You never know. It’s a fickle game too, but I think the stuff is still there.”
Verlander will be a free agent after the season. He signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Giants. He missed a month of the season due to a pectoral strain.