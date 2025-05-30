Giants Land SEC Infielder with High Upside in Recent MLB Mock Draft
Part of any professional draft is projection — that is, what does a team believe a player could become with time to develop?
The San Francisco Giants don’t have a highly regarded minor league organization this season. But this July’s draft gives them the chance to add to what they have which includes. No 1 prospect and future first baseman Bryce Eldridge.
The Giants have the No. 13 overall selection, and in a recent mock draft put together by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, he has San Francisco selecting an SEC middle infielder with some intriguing upside.
Who is Wehiwa Aloy?
McDaniel, who handles prospect rankings and mock drafts for ESPN, has the Giants taking the Arkansas shortstop.
Through his research and contact with MLB sources, the Giants are looking at Aloy, along with Wake Forest shortstop Marek Houston. Both have their good qualities. For instance, both are considered solid to above-average defenders.
But Aloy has something that Houston doesn’t, in McDaniel’s estimation — upside.
“Aloy has a chance to be a starting big league shortstop with plus power and that upside is rare, especially from the college ranks,” he wrote.
This season, his second with the Razorbacks and his third in college baseball, he has slashed .353/.437/.668 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI. It’s his third straight season with at least 14 home runs. It’s that projectible power that scouts find intriguing.
McDaniel had Aloy ranked No. 14 in his overall prospect rankings.
The Giants selected outfielder James Tibbs III with their first-round pick last year. The former Florida State star is at High-A Eugene in his first full professional season.
Eldridge was San Francisco’s 2023 first-round pick and is the organization’s only Top 100 prospect. He’s currently at Double-A Richmond, close to his Vienna, Va., hometown.
The Giants went UConn two-way player Reggie Crawford in the first round in 2022. He’s taking the pitching route but is covering from labrum surgery in his throwing shoulder.
In 2021, San Francisco selected pitcher Will Bednar from Mississippi State, He is at Richmond.
In 2020 the Giants selected catcher Patrick Bailey out of NC State. He made his MLB debut in 2023 and is considered one of the best defensive catchers in the game.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.