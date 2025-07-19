Giants Land Zach Eflin for Two Pitching Prospects in Hypothetical Trade Proposal
With the second half of the season here for the San Francisco Giants, the race for a playoff spot in the National League is getting tight.
Despite having a lot of success so far this year, the Giants are still not going to be guaranteed to make the playoffs in the NL. Currently, they are behind both the Los Angels Dodgers and the San Diego Padres in their own division, and the rest of the league has performed well also.
The race for the NL Wild Card spots is going to be exciting heading into the fall, and San Francisco hopes to be in the mix.
More News: Giants Must Get More Production From Rafael Devers in Second Half of the Season
Even though they have already made one massive trade this campaign, additional moves might be needed to keep up with competitors likely to improve as well.
While Rafael Devers should help the lineup in the second half, the team still has a void in its starting rotation.
The duo of Robbie Ray and Logan Webb has been fantastic, but additional help is needed to round out the unit. With every game being meaningful, an improved rotation should help push the Giants over the top.
More News: Giants Reportedly Calling Up Matt Gage, Will Finally Make Long-Awaited Team Debut
With plenty of options set to be available, one appealing one that has some risk, but upside as well is Baltimore Orioles starter Zach Eflin. Here is a hypothetical trade proposal that could get the job done for San Francisco.
Giants Receive: Zach Eflin
Orioles Receive: Josh Bostick, Jacob Bresnahan
With the Orioles struggling in the American League, they are expected to be sellers as of now, with multiple veterans that they could look to move.
More News: Giants Farm System Skyrockets Up From Last Place in Rankings After 2025 MLB Draft
Eflin is an interesting name to monitor, with the right-hander currently on the injured list. Like for most of Baltimore, it has been a challenging year for the right-hander. He has had two separate stints on the injured list and some ineffective production when on the mound.
Even though 2025 might not be going well, Eflin was an impact addition for the Orioles at the trade deadline last year and could be for a contender once again.
More News: Former Giants Managing General Partner Bill Neukom Dies at 83
San Francisco is fortunate that they don’t need to add an ace, but the right-hander could provide them with a solid middle-of-the-rotation pitcher who has the potential to pitch in a playoff series.
That is currently an area that they are lacking in, with Justin Verlander being a bit of a disappointment this campaign.
While sending two pitching prospects to the Orioles is a steep potential cost, Eflin could be a game-changer if healthy.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.