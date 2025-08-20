The Giants should be Concerned with Starter Kai-Wei Teng's Recent Struggles
San Francisco Giants starter Kai-Wei Teng had another rough outing on Tuesday night, as he took the loss against the San Diego Padres, 5-1. He pitched 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs, and showed command issues throughout the short outing.
“The first three innings, I thought it was pretty good,” Teng said through Giants' interpreter Andy Lin. “In the fourth inning, it was unfortunate [that] I had two hit-by-pitches. That was the only part that I’m frustrated with myself.”
Kai-Wei Teng has now totaled three hit batters and nine walks over 13 1/3 innings this season. He sports an 8.78 ERA and has surrendered 13 earned runs in four starts. He's clearly been struggling with his command, as evidenced by his last two starts.
“He had better stuff than he did last time,” Manager Bob Melvin said. “It looked like he was in command. He gives up a run in the first, but we make an error. He got out of that jam. It looked like his stuff was better. He was getting ahead. He was getting different swings. And then obviously, he went out for the fourth and hit a couple of guys and it kind of got away from him a little bit.”
Bob Melvin said following the loss that he hasn't decided if Teng will receive another start. At the same time, the skipper commented that a small sample size isn't typically the best way to evaluate a player.
“We want to continue to watch him," Melvin said. "He had a really good year in Triple-A. I don’t think you evaluate on just a couple of outings.”
Teng’s could lead the Giants to call up right-hander Blade Tidwell, a promising pitching prospect who came over in the Tyler Rogers trade. Tidwell has a 1.69 ERA with 23 strikeouts over 16 innings for Triple-A Sacramento this season.
