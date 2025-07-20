Can Giants Star Willy Adames Carry Over Recent Hot Streak Into Second Half?
The biggest storyline for the San Francisco Giants over the second half of the season is most likely going to be whether or not their offense will finally be able to find some sort of consistency to back up their elite pitching staff.
The team's struggles at the plate have been well documented all year long, with several star sluggers falling well short of pre-season expectations.
The biggest underachiever in this regard early on had been San Francisco's newest high-dollar addition in shortstop Willy Adames, who had been hovering around the .200 batting average mark for much of the first half.
This unfortunate trend began to change for the slugger throughout June, however, as he finally started to look like the superstar the Giants were looking for when they signed him to a franchise-record-setting deal.
From June 15th all the way up until this past week's All-Star Break, Adames hit .275 with an .829 OPS and four homers.
He was also turning this hot streak up to 11 in the month of July. In the first 14 games of the month, including his two home-run performance on Saturday against Toronto, he had a slash of .314/.386/.706. He also has five home runs and 14 RBI.
It's clear that Adames had finally begun to find the offensive spark he had been missing for much of the first half of June and July, but now the question will be whether he's able to sustain his newfound success for the remainder of the season.
He's found success over the first couple of games since the All-Star break ended against the Toronto Blue Jays, but there is still a very long way to go.
Adames has shown that he has the capability to power a lineup while he was in Milwaukee, and now it's time for him to do the same for the Giants.
If he is able to continue being the $182 million man the team paid him to be down the stretch, then he could end up being the one that powers them to a deep postseason run.
If he is unable to maintain his recent form, on the other hand, then it could end up being a very early exit and a long offseason for San Francisco.
