Giants Might Have New Pressing Need To Address Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The San Francisco Giants already made what will likely be the biggest trade of the 2025 MLB regular season.
They acquired three-time All-Star Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster that shocked the baseball world.
In exchange for left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs III and right-handed pitching prospect Jose Bello, the Giants addressed their most pressing need.
Their lineup needed a jolt, and they weren’t going to find a better one than Devers, who is one of the best sluggers in baseball.
San Francisco’s lineup isn’t perfect yet, but adding someone of that caliber to the middle of it will certainly help.
Now, their focus can shift elsewhere ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
One area that is emerging as a concern is their bullpen, specifically at the back end.
The Giants have already made one change with the closer position, removing 2024 breakout star Ryan Walker from the role and giving it back to Camilo Doval, who was one of the most dominant relief pitchers in baseball prior to a disappointing campaign last year.
Alas, Doval has struggled in June, with control being a major issue.
Through June 26, he walked eight batters compared to 11 strikeouts and owned an ugly 2.18 WHIP. His 4.64 SIERA through 11 innings was concerning as well, which could have Buster Posey working the phones unexpectedly for bullpen help.
“Offense may be a priority, but acquiring a veteran with closer experience may also be on the agenda if they are still in contention a month from now,” wrote Greg Jewett of The Athletic (subscription required).
It is fair to question whether San Francisco has the means to acquire an experienced closer ahead of the trade deadline.
Their farm system is currently ranked last in baseball, leaving Posey with very few options when it comes to making another trade.
Someone such as Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals would be an ideal target, since he has recorded 11+ saves in five straight years. An impending free agent, the asking price won’t be astronomical either.
If the Giants cannot find a trade to make, keep an eye on Randy Rodriguez, who recorded his first career save on June 4 and could find himself in more high-leverage, end of game situations moving forward.
