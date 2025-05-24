San Francisco Giants Veteran Slugger Continues To Be Anchor of Lineup This Season
The San Francisco Giants continue to play extremely well, and it has been in large part due to a surprise slugger stepping up.
So far this season, the Giants have continued to prove that they are one of the best teams in the National League.
Even though they play in arguably the most difficult division in baseball, the team has been able to find ways to win using a fairly balanced approach.
Coming into the year, San Francisco figured to be a team that would be relying on their starting rotation to carry them. While that unit does have some bright spots with Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, it has been the bullpen that has been one of the best in the league so far.
For the last several campaigns, the batting order has been a massive issue for the Giants. This winter, the signing of Willy Adames was supposed to help with that, but he has struggled so far.
Even though the unit doesn't have its best player performing up to his normal abilities, others have stepped up.
Who Has Been the Anchor for San Francisco?
It has been a pleasant surprise for the franchise to see veteran slugger Wilmer Flores playing as well as he has so far this year.
In 2024, he was rather ineffective with a knee injury. Overall, he slashed .206/.277/.318 with four home runs and 26 RBI in 71 games played. Not being healthy and missing so much time clearly had a negative impact on his performance, but he has bounced back in a significant way so far this season.
During this campaign, Flores has slashed .257/.321/.436 with 10 home runs and 43 RBI in 50 games played. The slugger has been one of the best run producers in baseball and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.
After a great month of April, he has followed it up nicely in May so far. In the second month of the year, he has slashed .300/.380/.457 with three home runs and 15 RBI.
The production from Flores, especially in terms of driving in runs has been huge for the Giants this campaign.
Due to the struggles of Adames and Matt Chapman so far this season, having others stepping up has been the main reason for the success of the team.
Hopefully, Flores can continue to be an elite run producer and once key players get going on offense, San Francisco could have a strong unit.