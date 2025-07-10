Giants Receive Solid Midseason Grade Despite Recent Inconsistent Performance
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, not much was expected from the San Francisco Giants.
Under new leadership with Buster Posey taking over as president of baseball operations, many expected it would take some time for him to leave his imprint on the roster.
A three-time World Series winner as a player, getting the Giants back to that level of prominence, many people thought would take some time.
Since Posey retired as a player following the 2021 campaign, San Francisco has yet to really challenge for a playoff spot, winning between 79-81 games all three years.
But, in Year 1 of him running the front office, the team has turned things around drastically with their on-field performance.
The Giants are 51-43 heading into play on July 10, starting to turn things around after some underwhelming performances near the end of June.
They are currently in second place in the National League West, a spot not many predicted they would hold at any point this season. Many projections had them finishing in fourth place behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Exceeding expectations to that level is a big reason why the team has received a solid B grade for their first half performance from David Schoenfield of ESPN.
“All-Star starting pitchers Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, plus a dominant bullpen, have led the way, although after starting 12-4, the Giants have basically been a .500 team for close to three months now. Rafael Devers hasn't yet ignited the offense since coming over from Boston, and the Giants have lost four 1-0 games,” he wrote.
Victorious in six out of their last eight contests, San Francisco is starting to find their footing with Devers in the mix. Getting star third baseman Matt Chapman back healthy has also hoped, as their lineup is starting to look whole again.
With shortstop Willy Adames beginning to show signs of life as well with a .344/.432/.625 slash line thus far in July, the Giants are looking like a more dangerous team.
Given how good their pitching staff has been, even a league-average offense would make the Giants an incredibly dangerous team to go up against, especially in a series with Webb and Ray taking the mound.
Their final series ahead of the All-Star break is a massive one against the Dodgers.
If San Francisco can shave another game off their deficit in the NL West, it would build some much-needed positive momentum heading into the break ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
