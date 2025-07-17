Which Giants Draft Pick Will Make His MLB Debut the Fastest?
With the 2025 MLB draft wrapped for the San Francisco Giants, all eyes will be on how some of those appealing young talents perform when they get into the organization.
The Giants held the 13th overall pick in the first-round and got their draft started with a college player they think could make an impact soon.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recently wrote Gavin Kilen would likely be the quickest of their draft picks to reach the Majors.
“Gavin Kilen (No. 13 overall). He's a polished lefty hitter who raked in the SEC and can play any infield position. He was picked here because his floor is a good utility player who will move quickly through the minors.”
Considering where he was selected, that shouldn't be a huge surprise.
There is a lot to like about Kilen’s game coming from the Tennessee Volunteers, and this pick was likely made with the thought that he could help in the Majors sooner rather than later.
In 2025, the 21-year-old infielder slashed 357/.441/.671 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI in 53 games played.
It was a fantastic campaign at the plate for the young infielder, who showcased an ability to hit for high contact with some improvement in the power department.
While Kilen may never be a plus-power hitter, he makes a lot of contact which is something every team covets. And with a potential move to second base, that can provide some value down the line for an organization that is lacking someone at that position.
As San Francisco starts thinking about the future, the 21-year-old might be in the near-term plans.
With the left side of the infield set with Willy Adames and Matt Chapman at shortstop and third base, it could be a younger duo with Kilen and Bryce Eldridge on the right side going forward.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.