Giants Rising Slugger Falls Short in Updated Top Prospect Rankings
One of the tallest task that Buster Posey was going to have to figure out when he took over as president of baseball operations for the San Francisco Giants was their organizational depth.
The team was lacking much high-impact potential in the minor leagues, with first baseman Bryce Eldridge being the only player who seemingly possessed the chance to develop into a star in the Major Leagues.
The previous regime swung and missed with too many first round picks, leaving the Giants without much impact talent to work with.
That isn’t to say there aren’t some young players with upside, with the Big League roster already having Landen Roupp, Hayden Birdsong and Kyle Harrison in the starting rotation.
Another pitcher, Carson Whisenhunt, is knocking on the door of a promotion as well.
Alas, there is a lack of impact positional players beyond Eldridge, which San Francisco is in desperate need of.
One player who is looking to ascend to that level is James Tibbs III.
A first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Florida State, he received $4.757 million after signing as the 13th overall pick.
Where Is Giants’ James Tibbs III in the Latest Prospect Rankings?
The potential is there for him to develop into a useful piece at the highest level for the Giants, but he still has some work to do based on his standing in Keith Law of The Athletic (subcsription required) most updated prospect rankings.
Tibbs just missed out on the top 50, being placed amongst the 13 other players who were considered for a spot.
Producing a .237/.388/.468 slash line, hitting nine home runs, seven doubles and one triple to go along with 23 RBI, he is showcasing the above-average power he possesses to all fields with excellent bat speed and strength.
For him to continue rising the prospect ranks, Tibbs needs to get back to the discipline he showed with the Seminoles, where he improved his strikeout and walks rates each year with the team.
In his first taste of professional ball, he expanded the zone and it resulted in less efficient production.
Finding a home defensively will also be key, as he looks destined to be in the outfield. He has experience playing first base, but that spot will be Eldridge’s long-term if things go according to plan for San Francisco.