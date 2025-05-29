San Francisco Giants Star Prospect Heading in Right Direction of Updated Rankings
The San Francisco Giants have a massive hole to fill in their lineup at first base.
LaMonte Wade Jr. has been able to stay healthy this season, but has not been able to replicate the production that he has provided over the last few years.
After recording back-to-back campaigns with an OPS+ of 120, that number has nearly been cut in half in 2025. Entering play on May 29, he has an OPS+ of 61 with a .171/.278/.279 slash line, hitting one home run, eight doubles, two triples and knocking in 15 runs.
With a -1.1 bWAR, his playing time should be scaled back with the Giants seeking out an upgrade at the corner infield spot.
However, there is a bit of a conundrum for San Francisco to overcome.
They should be on the lookout for a stopgap option, someone who can provide more production than Wade has, but their need for a long-term first baseman is lessened because of the presence of Bryce Eldridge.
A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia, the towering slugger has rapidly ascended through the minor league system.
He played at four levels in 2024, starting at Single-A before playing at High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. Eldridge even got a taste of Big League camp this past spring, something he will be partaking in annually in the near future.
Bryce Eldridge Continues Producing for Giants As Top Prospect
Entering the 2025 campaign, he was viewed as one of the top prospects in baseball and he has done nothing to dim that outlook.
In fact, Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) has moved Eldridge up in his most recent top 50 prospect updated rankings.
His preseason rank was No. 29. With some players graduating and others not performing up to their potential over the first two months of the season, he has made a sizable leap up to No. 22 overall.
“I’d say this is about what I expected from Eldridge in his first real go-round in Double A: He’s hitting for average and power but is striking out at a higher rate than you’d like from a prospect of his caliber…Eldridge was hitting .294/.363/.510 in 28 games with a 27.4 percent strikeout rate through Sunday, although there’s good news within there, as he’s continued to improve in all aspects of his performance as the season has progressed, and that could be meaningful because he missed much of spring training and part of April with a wrist injury,” Law wrote.
Performing that well despite an early-season injury is incredibly encouraging. Standing 6-foot-7, he is going to have some obstacles to overcome because of his sheer size and how big his strike zone is.
Strikeouts will likely be an issue for him throughout his career, but the Giants would be thrilled if he produces at the level he has thus far in Double-A Richmond once he gets to Triple-A and eventually the Major Leagues.