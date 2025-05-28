San Francisco Giants Pitching Prospect Making Strong Case To Be Next MLB Call-Up
The San Francisco Giants are in the thick of the National League West race in large part because of how well their pitching staff has performed.
Logan Webb and Robbie Ray are anchoring the starting rotation currently as the seasoned veterans, backed by a trio of youngsters because Justin Verlander landed on the injured list and Jordan Hicks has been shifted back to a relief pitcher.
Landen Roupp, who won the No. 5 job in spring training, has been performing well. The team is hoping Hayden Birdsong and Kyle Harrison can follow suit and carry over their success from the bullpen into the rotation.
San Francisco’s relief pitching staff has been incredible throughout the campaign, blossoming into one of the best bullpens in baseball.
Randy Rodriguez is a weapon that will become a household name soon, while former All-Star closer Camilo Doval is regaining that dominant form. Along with workhorse Tyler Rogers and southpaw Erik Miller, manager Bob Melvin has quite a group to work with.
If they can get Ryan Walker back on track after a historic 2024 campaign, the Giants really only need five good innings from their starter to give the team a chance to win.
It has been great to see so many homegrown players contributing on the mound. Nine of the 13 pitchers on the active roster were either drafted or signed as international free agents by San Francisco.
Developing pitchers is one thing the organization has excelled at and there is another dynamo nearing the Major League level in Triple-A.
Carson Whisenhunt Is Giants Next Big Thing on Mound
Carson Whisenhunt, a second round pick in the 2022 MLB draft out of East Carolina, was a top 100 prospect pre-2024 regular season.
He fell out of the rankings ahead of the 2025 campaign, but is once again beginning to garner attention with some excellent production at Triple-A Sacramento.
Over at MLB.com, Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra put together a piece highlighting the hottest pitching prospects for every team in May.
For the Giants, the selection was an easy one: Whisenhunt, who is dominating with one of the best pitches in the minor leagues.
“Whisenhunt has one of the best changeups in the Minors and it has helped him record a 2.14 ERA with a 30/7 K/BB ratio in his most recent 33 2/3 innings over five Triple-A starts,” as written at MLB.com.
His overall numbers have been strong, registering a 3.34 ERA across 56.2 innings with 54 strikeouts. The control he has exhibited has been excellent with a 1.9 BB/9 ratio, helping him limit base runners with an impressive 1.059 WHIP.
If the need arises for another pitcher at the Major League level, Whisenhunt is putting himself in a position to be the next player called up.