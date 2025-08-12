Giants Baseball Insider

Giants Rookie shakes off slow start to record his First MLB Hit

Recent call-up Drew Gilbert took a while to get started at the Big League level, but his fortunes were reversed on Monday Night against Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres

Aug 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Drew Gilbert (61) walks in the dugout before the game against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
For Giants rookie Drew Gilbert, his first hit couldn't come soon enough. After going 0 for 10 in his first three Major League games, the 24-year-old didn't get to flash the offensive skills that the team envisioned when they acquired the youngster as part of the Tyler Rogers deal at the trade deadline.

Then, it finally happened. Facing San Diego Padres' pitcher Yu Darvish, he slashed his first MLB hit. The home crowd at Oracle Park then gave him a loud ovation, capping off a milestone in Gilbert's young career

Drew Gilbert, who received a call-up after Jerar Encarnacion was added to the injury list, looks to stay with the big club through the remainder of the regular season. That should give management a good look at one of their newest commodities heading into 2026. But Gilbert wasn't thinking about that or celebrating too much. Instead, he was already thinking about his next hit.

“Obviously, getting your first hit is cool,” Gilbert said after the game. “But at that point, you turn into a baserunner. I, hopefully, plan on getting a lot of hits up here... I know this league is tough. The first hit is cool, but at the end of the day, it’s, ‘What can I do after that?’”

San Francisco Giants rookie Drew Gilbert
Aug 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Drew Gilbert (61) runs in from the outfield against the Washington Nationals in his MLB debut during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Gilbert should see regular playing time in rightfield (and possibly in centerfield) the rest of the way. And with the Giants making an attempt to get younger and get getting some fresh faces on the fielod, he should b considered a future starter for years to come.

That stability should suit Gilbert, who is now playing for his third organization in the past four years. After being drafted by the Houston Astros in 2022, he was traded to the New York Mets a year later, as part of the Justin Verlander deal. Then, he was part of another package of prospects when the Giants unloaded Tyler Rogers at this year's trade deadline. So, if anything else, he's proven that he can make adjustments. That should benefit the team down the stretch.

The Giants continue their three-game series with the Padres tonight, as they continue to make a push for the final National League Wild Card slot. They are still just 4.5 games out of that race with about six weeks remaining on the schedule. That's a long shot, but it's likely the only ticket to the postseason for San Francisco. They're far behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. The Giants currently trail their longtime rivals by nine games

