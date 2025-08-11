Giants Rookie Outfielder looks to rebound from early struggles
Last Friday, outfielder Drew Gilbert got the call of a lifetime. It was the San Francisco Giants, and they were informing him that he was going to be added to the MLB roster. Following an injury to Jerar Encarnacion, who will be out 4-6 weeks, the 24-year-old would be making his first appearance in The Show.
Things haven't started all that hot for the rookie. In his debut, he was the starting rightfielder, going 0-for-4 in his team's 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals. Thus far, Gilbert's luck hasn't changed. Since his call-up, he's gone 0 for his first 10 at-bats.
That's a bad sign for a youngster who was heralded as the team's future centerfielder. Even with the small sample size, Gilbert knows he has to hit to stick at the big league level. Especially since the team isn't expecting Encarnacion back in action in 2025. Or, as Giants manager Bob Melvin put it at the time of the injury, “Doesn’t look good”.
How will Gilbert perform the rest of the season?
Drew Gilbert has hit at every level, so there's reason to believe that he will bust out at some point and play like the player the team coveted when he was part of the Tyler Rogers trade. If not? the club has plenty of other young options (like future superstar Bryce Eldridge) waiting in the wings to take a few swings.
Gilbert's defense is top notch, and he made a dazzling diving play in his debut that got the hometown fans behind him. When he stepped up to the plate later in the 8th inning, the crowd began chanting his name, rooting for him to get his first MLB hit. Unfortunately, he fouled out.
“That was a super cool moment,” Gilbert said. “Obviously, the at-bat doesn’t end how you want, but either way, I’ll have that memory for the rest of my life.”
With the Giants still technically in the playoff hunt, there isn't a lot of time for growing pains. Manager Melvin is counting on someone to step up as a versatile role player, and Walters certainly fits the bill. While he's listed as a centerfielder, he can play all three outfield positions, has above-average speed, and is a fantastic fielder. If he can find his rhythm at the plate, he would actually make the Giants stronger down the stretch than Encarnacion did.
The Giants open up a three-game series at home vs. the second-place San Diego Padres on Monday night. They currently trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by nine games in the NL West, and they sit four games out of the final wild card spot.