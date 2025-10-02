Giants Rookie Will Need at Least Two Months to Recover from Wrist Surgery
The San Francisco Giants called up their top prospect, Bryce Eldridge, at the end of the season and started to clock on his Major League career. Now, he needs surgery.
Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey told reporters on Wednesday that Eldridge would undergo surgery on his left wrist to remove a bone spur. NBC Sports Bay Area was among the outlets to report the update.
Eldridge missed part of spring training and part of April of the minor league season with a left wrist injury. He was activated from the 7-day injured list on April 22 and was assigned to Double-A Richmond. He was promoted to Triple-A Sacramento on June 3. He went back on the IL in Sacramento in late June and returned to the active roster in July.
Bryce Eldridge’s Surgery Prognosis
Posey and general manager Zack Minasian said that the recovery from the surgery would take anywhere from six to eight weeks, which should not put his spring training availability in danger. There is still the matter of where he might play in 2026. Minasian said the Giants will stay “open-minded” about Eldridge’s role in 2026.
He’s been considered the first baseman of the future since he joined the organization. But, in June, the Giants traded for Rafael Devers. The former Boston Red Sox slugger was disgruntled after being asked to change positions twice — from third base to designated hitter and then to first base. After his trade, he expressed an openness to playing the position.
Devers played 28 games at first base while Eldridge played four of his 10 MLB games at first base. The others were at designated hitter.
In his MLB audition, he slashed .107/.297/.179 with no home runs and four RBI. Devers, a former All-Star and World Series champion, finished the season with a .252/.372/.479 with 35 home runs and 109 RBI.
Eldridge, a left-handed hitter, has shown an exceptional power profile in the minor leagues. In 102 minor-league games in 2025 he slashed .260/.333/.510 with 25 home runs and 84 RBI.
San Francisco selected him No. 16 overall in 2023 and signed him for a $4 million signing bonus. After his selection, he did a short stint with the Giants’ Arizona Complex League team and the Class A San Jose Giants, where he slashed .294/.400/.505/.905 with six home runs and 19 RBI in 31 games.
Last season, Eldridge played for San Jose, High-A Eugene, Richmond and Sacramento, exceling at every stop. He finished with a slash line of .291/.374/.516/.890 with 23 home runs and 92 RBI. He was also selected to play in the MLB Futures Game during All-Star weekend.