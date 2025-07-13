What Will Giants Winning Strategy in Buster Posey's First MLB Draft Look Like?
The San Francisco Giants are a team that many people are keeping a close eye on during the 2025 MLB draft because it will be the first for the franchise with Buster Posey running the show.
Hired as president of baseball operations as the team’s first major move last winter, Posey has shown the kind of aggressiveness that should provide the fan base with a lot of optimism for what the future holds.
He has shown a willingness to make big moves, signing shortstop Willy Adames as his first addition in free agency. After that, he signed a future Hall of Famer, starting pitcher Justin Verlander.
Just a few weeks ago, Posey acquired star slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a shocking blockbuster deal.
This is an important draft for the Giants, who don’t have the strongest farm system at the moment.
First baseman Bryce Eldridge looks like a future middle-of-the-order run producer, but beyond him, there aren’t many impact youngsters in the mix.
Restocking the farm system was one of the biggest obstacles facing Posey when he took over the job, and the 2025 MLB draft will provide him the first opportunity to add, especially since San Francisco isn’t going to be selling ahead of the trade deadline.
Historically, the Giants have been a team that targets college players early in the draft; Posey fit that bill when he was selected No. 5 overall in the 2008 MLB draft out of Florida State.
This year, San Francisco should be open to selecting anyone, looking to capitalize on a player who may experience a draft day slide with such few early-draft opportunities to add talent to the organization.
“Whatever the case, the Giants will have a long wait to pick again after No. 13, as their next selection isn't until No. 85. Maximizing that first pick will be key, and there would be no better way to do so than scooping up a falling top-10 prospect,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report.
One of the biggest areas the previous regime failed at was pinpointing the right prospects to take early and developing them.
Posey was the last first-round pick who produced a bWAR of double-digits. The next closest was Joe Panik, who had a bWAR of 7.0 in his San Francisco career.
Now leading the front office, that is a trend Posey will be looking to turn around starting this year.
