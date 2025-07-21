Giants Agree with First-Round Pick Gavin Kilen to Below Slot Contract
The San Francisco Giants continued getting their 2025 draft class assembled as they agreed to terms with their first-round pick, Tennessee slugger Gavin Kilen.
The agreement was reported by Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline.
Kilen, who was the No. 13 overall pick, signed a deal worth $5.247 million, which was slightly below the slot bonus for the selection, which was $5.524 million.
Every pick in the first 10 rounds has a slot bonus. Players selected in rounds 11-20 can be signed for up to $150,000 without that counting against the team’s bonus pool.
Kilen wrapped his career with the Volunteers after being named a first team all-American by Baseball America, the College Baseball Foundation and Perfect Game. He was also named first team all-SEC.
He started in 52 games, leading the team with a .357 batting-average and four triples in his only season with the Volunteers. Before that, he spent two seasons at Louisville, where he earned third team all ACC honors in 2024i
San Francisco also has its third- and fourth-round picks under contract.
Rutgers baseball announced that third-round pick Trevor Cohen signed his deal on Sunday. Terms were not disclosed, but he was due a slot bonus of $935,000.
Fourth-round pick Lorenzo Meola, a shortstop from Stetson, signed a deal worth $652,200, just below his slot figure.
Tbe Giants did not have a second- or fifth-round pick after surrendering them as compensation for signing shortstop Willy Adames as a free agent. His former team, Milwaukee, made him a qualifying offer.
San Francisco’s previous five first-round picks include Florida State outfielder James Tibbs III (2024), Vienna (Va.) first baseman Bryce Eldridge (2023), UConn pitcher Reggie Crawford (2022), Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar (2021) and NC State catcher Patrick Bailey (2020).
Tibbs was included as part of the trade for Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers last month. Eldridge is still considered the first baseman of the future at Triple-A Sacramento. Crawford hasn’t thrown since 2023 due to injuries. Bednar is at Double-A Richmond. Bailey is the Giants’ starting catcher.
