Giants Should Avoid This Predicted Sandy Alcantara Trade Package With Miami Marlins
The San Francisco Giants are expected to be major buyers ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but they should be wary of just how much they are willing to give up in their quest for new stars.
One of the biggest names predicted to be available for trade talks is Miami Marlins former NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.
Alcantara makes sense for the Giants to target as both an immediate addition to the pitching staff, with another year remaining on his contract and a team option in 2027.
CBS Sports' Mike Axisa recently predicted that San Francisco will actually be the ones to trade for the Marlins ace.
While that wouldn't be a bad idea, the Giants should avoid the move if it involves the prospect package headlined by Bryce Eldridge and Carson Whisenhunt that Axisa suggested.
The idea around trading Eldridge is that he can be moved now that the team has Rafael Devers. While Devers can play first base, the idea should be to have both sluggers in their lineup at some point in the future.
Eldridge has shown the makings of a franchise cornerstone at first base early in his career. Think Matt Olson or Freddie Freeman. While he may not become that level of player, it's at least a possibility right now.
He has a fantastic left-handed swing, is likely going to be in the Majors before he turns 22 and has a great first base frame at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds.
The 20-year-old's 2025 has been mired by injuries, but he still looks promising when healthy. He has posted a .263/.326/.470 slash line with 10 home runs and 36 RBI in 54 games.
Alcantara just simply hasn't looked like the type of player that is worth giving up Eldridge for. While he did win a Cy Young just three years ago, he hasn't looked nearly the same since.
He had a mostly healthy 2023 and his production had already dropped. In 47 starts since winning the Cy Young, he has posted a 5.18 ERA with a 1.310 WHIP, 89 ERA+ and just 224 strikeouts in 281.2 innings.
The idea around trading for him is that he has some extra control and the stuff is still there, but he will need a new pitching staff to help him unlock something in his approach.
Building a package around Whisenhunt would be fine, but San Francisco should only target Alcantara if they can get a trade done without Eldridge.
