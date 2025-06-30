Giants Sign Longtime Dodgers' Catcher to Minor League Deal
The San Francisco Giants are bringing on some extra help behind home plate, signing veteran backstop and longtime Los Angeles Dodger Austin Barnes to a minor league deal.
Barnes, who spent the last 11 seasons donning Dodgers blue, was released by his former team back in May after getting off to a lackluster start in his age 35 campaign.
Serving primarily as the back up to All Star Will Smith in Los Angeles, Barnes only managed to muster up a .214/.233/.286 slash line in the 42 at-bats he was given prior to his release.
Per MLB Trade Rumors, the Giants have optioned the vet to their Arizona Complex League affiliate for a ramp-up period before the team eventually moves him up to Triple-A Sacramento.
This could just be a move to secure some extra depth in case somebody goes down with injury, or it could be a move to eventually insert Barnes into San Francisco's sputtering lineup in an effort to shake things up.
Patrick Bailey has been a black hole offensively as the Giants' current every day backstop, holding a woeful .194 batting average and .594 OPS.
It's not yet clear what the long-term plan will be for Barnes in San Francisco, but if there is one thing new team president Buster Posey understands it's catchers.
As such, it will be very interesting to see what he decides to do with Barnes in the near future as his team tries to keep pace out west.
