Giants Slugger Receives Positive News After Undergoing MRI on His Back
As the San Francisco Giants get set for a massive weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they recently received some good news about their new star.
After a bit of a struggle to end June, the Giants have been red-hot in July and will be hoping to continue that against the Dodgers before the All-Star break.
Even though Los Angeles has a nice lead in the National League West, a good result from San Francisco in this set can close the gap a bit.
Recently, it was announced that the newest star of the Giants had to undergo an MRI on his back. Fortunately for Rafael Devers and San Francisco, the news appears to be good.
Seeing their new star slugger getting an MRI on his back is certainly not ideal after he's struggled in the wake of the blockbuster deal that brought him to town from the Boston Red Sox. However, while it, not needing to miss time is the best-case result.
Devers is in the lineup for the opening against the Dodgers, so the team must feel confident in the results from the MRI.
With the National League being so competitive, the Giants need Devers in the lineup, especially against a team like the Dodgers.
The slugger was brought in to help take this offense to new levels, but the results have been mixed so far with a slash line of 225/.344/.363, two home runs and nine RBI in 22 games.
Hopefully, as he gets more comfortable with his new team, he will be able to get hot and help elevate the unit in the second half.
However, the back will be something worth monitoring, with the possibility of this thing lingering.
