Giants Squander Chance to Move into Final National League Wild Card Spot
The San Francisco Giants were going for two straight wins over the Los Angeles Dodgers on a day in which opportunity was there to change the NL playoff race.
The Giants (75-73), unfortunately, got caught up in a slugfest with the Dodgers that ended in a 13-7 loss at Oracle Park. San Francisco scored four runs in the first inning to take a 4-1 lead but was unable to hold onto the lead as the Dodgers scored six runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth to take control of the game.
With that, the Giants let a massive opportunity slip through their hands — at least for one game.
The NL Wild Card Race
The Giants were presented with that chance before their game with the Dodgers. On the east coast, the New York Mets faced the Texas Rangers and lost, 3-2. The Mets haven’t won a game this week and their lead for the final NL wild card berth shriveled to nothing. As the Giants-Dodgers game started, San Francisco slipped into a tie with the Mets for the final wild card berth.
But it wasn’t to be. With the loss, the Giants fell back one-half game behind the Mets. If there is any solace for San Francisco, it’s that the Mets are mired in a huge slump and have lost eight straight games as they head into Sunday’s finale with the Texas Rangers. Not only is Texas trying to finish off a sweep, but it has won six straight games and 15 of its last 20.
The race outside the final berth remains tight. The Cincinnati Reds are within two games of the final berth. The Giants cannot finish the season tied with the Mets because New York has the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The Giants are trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, when it won the NL West. San Francisco last claimed a wild card berth in 2016 and last won a World Series in 2014.
San Francisco Giants Playoff Watch
NL Wild Card Race (after Sept. 13)
Chicago Cubs: 84-64 (8.5 games ahead)
San Diego Padres: 81-68 (5.0 games ahead)
New York Mets: 76-73 (last wild card berth)
San Francisco Giants: 75-73 (0.5 games behind final berth)
Cincinnati Reds: 74-73 (1.0 games behind final berth)
San Francisco Giants Games Remaining: 14
San Francisco Giants Remaining Schedule: Sept. 14, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 15-17, at Arizona; Sept. 18-21, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 22-24 vs. St. Louis; Sept. 26-28, vs. Colorado.