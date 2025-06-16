Giants Star Pitcher Set To Return From Injured List Against Guardians
The San Francisco Giants were recently able to pull off a blockbuster trade to acquire a talented slugger in Rafael Devers, and some more help is on the way.
After a disappointing series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, spirits are very high for the Giants right now after they were able to acquire the star slugger from the Boston Red Sox.
Offense has been an issue for the franchise for many years, and so has being able to lure in stars to fix that. Now, San Francisco will be hoping that the addition of their new slugger will be one of the final pieces to the puzzle for the team.
Furthermore, with a couple of talented arms heading to the Red Sox, the Giants are going to be getting future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander back from the injured list in what is some good timing.
The veteran right-hander has been good for San Francisco so far this campaign, totaling a 4.30 ERA in 10 starts. However, going deep into games has been an issue, and he doesn’t yet have a victory to his name this season.
Going forward, the Giants will be hoping that he can continue to build on his form after missing some time. It has been just about a month since he was placed on the IL, so there could be some rust understandably missing that much time.
With Verlander back in the rotation and Devers in the lineup now, San Francisco is going to be looking to make a real push to contend in the NL West this year.
