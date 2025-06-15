San Francisco Giants Boss Gives Promising Update on Injured Cy Young Winner
While the San Francisco Giants progress toward the MLB trade deadline, one of their needs is definitely not starting rotation help.
The Giants have been propelled by All-Star caliber Logan Webb and Robbie Ray and solid production from Landen Roupp and Hayden Birdsong.
Entering play on June 15, San Francisco’s rotation carries a 3.68 ERA with the No. 6 strikeout-to-walk rate (15.5) in baseball.
The Giants bolstered their young, talented rotation with a veteran signing this offseason in Justin Verlander, who has been on the injured list since May 22 with a right pectoral injury.
Following the brutal 11-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, San Francisco at least had some encouraging news on the timeline of Verlander’s return.
As reported by Joaquin Ruiz of NBC Sports Bay Area, skipper Bob Melvin thinks that he could potentially return during their nine-game homestand that kicks off Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park.
“Every time he throws, we see how he feels the next day, but I think there's a chance we're going to see him at home,” Melvin said.
He then added that the 42-year-old veteran “felt good” after throwing somewhere around 65 pitches in his latest bullpen session.
The question then is who gets bumped from the rotation when Verlander returns. Melvin was not forthcoming with any names when questioned about it potentially being lefty Kyle Harrison.
“We haven't talked to any of those guys,” Melvin said. “I'm not going to say what's going to happen and when until we get home and we get through this series here.”
Harrison is the only starter in the rotation carrying a worse ERA than Verlander. Entering play on June 15, Harrison has a 4.56 ERA with 25 strikeouts to 9 walks in 23.2 innings pitched.
Verlander has a 4.33 ERA with 41 strikeouts to 21 walks in 52 innings. However, he began to clean it up in his last five starts, where he carried a 3.29 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 27.1 innings.
He hasn’t produced like a three-time AL Cy Young Award winner in the 20th year of his career, but should he be closer to his last five starts than his start to the season, he would be welcomed as a veteran in a young clubhouse.
Verlander has yet to record a win for the Giants, but he appears close to a return.
Hopefully it isn’t a rushed one that causes him to still look affected as he did before his stint on IL. That would give San Francisco one of the stronger pitching staffs in the nation between starters and bullpen.
