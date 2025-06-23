Giants Star Slugger Continues To Be Team's Driving Force on Offense
The San Francisco Giants have continued to keep pace in a crowded NL West race over the course of June, and they've done so despite several key hitters still struggling at the plate.
Things have improved considerably for the Giants' bats compared to where they were just a couple months ago, but guys like star shortstop Willy Adames have yet to fully hit their stride.
Through all of this, San Francisco has found themselves leaning on outfielder Heliot Ramos to be the catalyst of the team at the plate, and the 2024 All-Star has risen to the occasion.
Entering Monday, Ramos boasts a .285/.361/.474 slash line and has slugged 13 home runs while racking up 43 RBI.
This represents the only real consistent production the Giants have been able to rely on week to week, and that consistency has made Ramos invaluable.
That was on full display once again Sunday, as Ramos showed out for San Francisco against the Boston Red Sox.
In a series where former Red Sox star Rafael Devers received most of the spotlight, it was Ramos' four-RBI performance that led the team to victory in the series finale that secured the series win in the process.
Ramos ended the day with a 2-for-4 line, with most of his damage coming courtesy of a seventh inning double that broke things open for the Giants against the AL East opponent.
Devers' inclusion into the heart of San Francisco's lineup certainly serves as a much needed injection of extra life, but Ramos remains the grease that oils the gears for the Giants at the dish.
This isn't meant to pit the two newly-minted teammates against one another, but it's merely to point out how crucial Ramos has been -- and will continue to be -- for the team as they make their run at postseason glory.
Ramos has played a key role in keeping San Francisco afloat to this point, and now with Devers in the fold with more moves likely to follow, the team has a real shot at their first NL pennant since the 2014 campaign.
