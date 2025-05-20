Giants Baseball Insider

Giants Top Minor League Prospect at Each Level Through First Quarter of Season

The San Francisco Giants have some intriguing young prospects breaking out at ever level of their farm system this season.

Jul 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; National League Futures relief pitcher Carson Whisenhunt (18) of the San Francisco Giants pitches to the American League during the third inning of the All Star-Futures game at T-Mobile Park.
The San Francisco Giants have had a great start to the year in the Majors, but will need that success to spread throughout their farm system if they want to keep their championship window open.

A handful of minor leaguers and prospects have started to look like future stars. Here is the best performer at each level so far.

Triple-A: LHP Carson Whisenhunt

Right now, it seems more like a when than an if regarding Whisenhunt getting called up to the Majors in 2025. He desperately needed a bounce back after disappointing last season, and that's exactly what he has done.

The 24-year-old has posted a 3.00 ERA with a 1.000 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 51 innings of work. He's walked just seven batters, which was his biggest weakness last season.

Double-A: RHP Trent Harris

Harris has continued to look like one of the biggest steals in the recent history of undrafted players. He's old for a prospect just hitting Double-A at 26, but he doesn't look far from the Majors.

He's pitched 11 scoreless innings of relief this season with 14 strikeouts and two walks. He has a 0.636 WHIP.

For his minor league career, he has a 1.37 ERA over 111.2 innings of work. There's not much more the Giants could ask for from him.

High-A: OF Bo Davidson

Davidson was also a member of that same undrafted free agent class as Harris and has been just as impressive.

Through 30 games, he has posted a .336/.399/.568 slash line with five home runs and four stolen bases. If he can become a 20/20 type of player in the Majors, that would be a fantastic development.

Out of nowhere, the Giants may have found themselves a five-tool player.

Single-A: LHP Greg Farone

Farone was the seventh-round selection last season out of the University of Alabama. He's a big and tall southpaw that has looked dominant to start his professional career.

He has a 2.08 ERA in his first seven starts with 42 strikeouts in 30.1 innings of work. He doesn't have crazy stuff on the mound, but has found success and could become a sold backend starter or long reliever in the Majors.

Rookie: INF Dario Reynoso

Reynoso was a member of the 2023 international signing class out of the Dominican Republic, but was not one of the highly-regarded guys.

He's starting to earn some recognition with a .417/.500/.708 slash line with three doubles and two triples over his first eight games of rookie ball.

