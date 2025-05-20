Giants Top Minor League Prospect at Each Level Through First Quarter of Season
The San Francisco Giants have had a great start to the year in the Majors, but will need that success to spread throughout their farm system if they want to keep their championship window open.
A handful of minor leaguers and prospects have started to look like future stars. Here is the best performer at each level so far.
Triple-A: LHP Carson Whisenhunt
Right now, it seems more like a when than an if regarding Whisenhunt getting called up to the Majors in 2025. He desperately needed a bounce back after disappointing last season, and that's exactly what he has done.
The 24-year-old has posted a 3.00 ERA with a 1.000 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 51 innings of work. He's walked just seven batters, which was his biggest weakness last season.
Double-A: RHP Trent Harris
Harris has continued to look like one of the biggest steals in the recent history of undrafted players. He's old for a prospect just hitting Double-A at 26, but he doesn't look far from the Majors.
He's pitched 11 scoreless innings of relief this season with 14 strikeouts and two walks. He has a 0.636 WHIP.
For his minor league career, he has a 1.37 ERA over 111.2 innings of work. There's not much more the Giants could ask for from him.
High-A: OF Bo Davidson
Davidson was also a member of that same undrafted free agent class as Harris and has been just as impressive.
Through 30 games, he has posted a .336/.399/.568 slash line with five home runs and four stolen bases. If he can become a 20/20 type of player in the Majors, that would be a fantastic development.
Out of nowhere, the Giants may have found themselves a five-tool player.
Single-A: LHP Greg Farone
Farone was the seventh-round selection last season out of the University of Alabama. He's a big and tall southpaw that has looked dominant to start his professional career.
He has a 2.08 ERA in his first seven starts with 42 strikeouts in 30.1 innings of work. He doesn't have crazy stuff on the mound, but has found success and could become a sold backend starter or long reliever in the Majors.
Rookie: INF Dario Reynoso
Reynoso was a member of the 2023 international signing class out of the Dominican Republic, but was not one of the highly-regarded guys.
He's starting to earn some recognition with a .417/.500/.708 slash line with three doubles and two triples over his first eight games of rookie ball.