Giants Veteran Reliever Named a Snub From National League All-Star Team
The San Francisco Giants have been weathering the storm of some recent struggles, but the team is still right in the hunt for a playoff spot in the National League.
Coming into the season, the Giants weren’t expected to be much based on what the roster looked like and the challenging division they play in. However, they have exceeded expectations with a solid first half of the year, and they have potential to get even better.
The blockbuster deal to acquire Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox dramatically changed the outlook for the franchise.
Now, with another star slugger in the lineup, San Francisco has sent a clear message they want to contend immediately and in the future.
The offense should eventually improve with a talented player like Devers coming in, but so far, this is a team that has relied on their top two starting pitchers and an elite bullpen to carry the bulk of the load this campaign.
With the All-Star teams recently being announced, it was Logan Webb and Robbie Ray being selected from their rotation and Randy Rodriguez out of the bullpen.
However, another member of that excellent relief staff was notably left off the NL roster.
Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about one of the biggest snubs from the NL All-Star team being Giants reliever Tyler Rogers.
“Each league went with the minimum three relievers, all chosen by the players’ ballot. The league office gets to pick four at-large pitchers in each league but added no bullpen arms. Left out — among others — were Rogers (who walks almost no one).”
It has been an amazing season for the 34-year-old right-hander.
Rogers has totaled a 3-2 record, 1.66 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 19 holds and 34 strikeouts in 45 appearances and 43.1 innings pitched entering Monday.
While the veteran right-hander might not be the most electric pitcher on the mound -- averaging less than a strikeout per inning -- he has been extremely effective this campaign.
What could be the most impressive stat for him so far this season has been his control.
Rogers has allowed just four walks this year, which is a major reason why he has been so successful.
Even though the talented veteran might not have been selected for the NL All-Star team, his value has been immense for the Giants.
If San Francisco is going to continue to have an elite bullpen, they will be relying on a strong second half from Rogers.
