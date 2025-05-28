Giants Veteran Starter Justin Verlander Taking Steps in Rehab, Expected Back Soon
The San Francisco Giants' pitching staff has been the strength of the team in the 2024 season, with Logan Webb and Robbie Ray having All-Star seasons and Landen Roupp and Hayden Birdsong taking leaps in their development.
However, to strengthen the rotation, the Giants brought in a veteran presence via free agency in the form of Justin Verlander.
The 42-year-old landed on the 15-day injured list on May 22 with a pectoral injury. Kyle Harrison was put in the rotation in his absence, but the right hander shared some good news on Tuesday.
According to Shayna Rubin of The San Francisco Chronicle, Verlander threw a bullpen session around 40 pitches on Tuesday, sharing that the future Hall of Famer said that he is "trending forward."
While the right hander has a "couple more boxes to check," in order to come back, he could be back in time for his scheduled start on June 4.
After a injury-riddled season in 2024, it was a gamble for the Giants to bring Verlander in.
At a glance, his numbers look like they did last year.
He has a 4.33 ERA in 52 innings and his strikeouts have gone down to 7.1 K/9 while he has yet to win a game.
However, two of his starts really skew his numbers, including one against the Cincinnati Reds in which he had one blow up inning.
His last five starts before being injured, he had begun to turn it around with a 3.29 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 27.1 innings.
Two pitches for him have been very effective, with opponents hitting .214 against his changeup and .125 against the sweeper.
While he is no longer the three-time AL Cy Young-winning ace anymore, if his last five starts are any indicator, Verlander could still be a valuable member of San Francisco's rotation.
Both Webb and Ray have been fantastic, and while the youngsters have shown signs of growth, their improvement could always be in flux.
That's what makes Verlander an important piece, providing be a steady, veteran presence in the clubhouse and on the mound if he can get to that point.
However, while he might be close to returning, his performance coming off an injury is still in question as his effectiveness has to be proven again.