Giants vs. Padres Tuesday Betting Prediction - San Francisco starting to build momentum
The San Francisco Giants (61-64) held off the San Diego Padres (69-56) on Monday, 4-3 to avenge a three-game sweep by their division rivals last week.
Last week, these teams were going in opposite directions as San Diego was on fire and San Francisco was struggling.
Now, the roles are reversed as the Giants have won back-to-back games and the Padres have slumped to four consecutive defeats.
Game 2 of this four-game set at Petco Park in San Diego starts at 9:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
MATCHUP NOTES
The Giants jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead against the Padres on Monday as Heliot Ramos and Rafael Devers hit back-to-back homers off San Diego left-hander Nestor Cortes.
Three batters later, Wilmer Flores drilled a two-run homer to give San Francisco a commanding 4-0 first inning advantage. The Giants scored a total of three runs in the three losses to San Diego last week.
San Francisco failed to score a run in the next eight innings, but held on for the one-run victory in spite of San Diego plating three runs in the seventh inning.
Robbie Ray shut down the Padres for six innings before San Diego's three-run outburst in the seventh. The Giants' southpaw picked up his 10th victory on the season.
The Padres remain two games behind the Dodgers for first place in the NL West after Los Angeles was tripped up in Colorado by the lowly Rockies on Monday.
PITCHING MATCHUP
The Giants send out Kai-Wei Teng (1-2, 9.90 ERA), who looks to bounce back from a disastrous outing against the Padres last Wednesday.
Teng allowed seven runs in less than two innings of work in an 11-1 blowout loss. In two starts for San Francisco, the right-hander has given up 12 runs in five innings.
However, Teng tossed five scoreless innings of relief against Washington in a 5-0 shutout on August 8.
The Padres counter with Nick Pivetta (12-4, 2.87 ERA), who is putting together the best season of his career.
Pivetta was on the winning side of that 11-1 rout over Teng and the Giants last week, yielding one run in nearly seven innings.
Pivetta rebounded from a rough outing against San Francisco earlier this season, when he gave up five runs in six innings of a 6-5 defeat at Oracle Park on June 4.
At home, Pivetta has compiled a 7-1 mark and 2.41 ERA, compared to a 3.43 ERA and 5-3 road record.
FIRST FIVE INNING TRENDS
Monday marked the first time in nine games that the Giants led through five innings. San Francisco has performed well in the first five innings on the road of late, posting a 7-2 mark.
The Padres are 13-7-4 in Pivetta's 24 starts in the first five innings, but San Diego has led twice in his past seven home outings through five frames.
BETTING OUTLOOK
The Padres are listed as a heavy -240 favorite at DraftKings, to go along with a total of 8 runs.
Considering San Diego has struggled to get off to good home starts with Pivetta on the mound and the Padres' current skid, the Giants are worth a strong look early in this game.
Teng was knocked around the last time against the Padres but can only go up from here.
BEST BET: Giants F5 +0.5 (+120)