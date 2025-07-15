Giants Baseball Insider

Giants Winning Pace Could Mark Just Second Above 500 Season in Nearly a Decade

San Francisco is looking at a rare winning season for the organization.

Maddy Dickens

Jul 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) reacts to striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 11th inning at Oracle Park. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants currently sit at 52-45 on the season at the All-Star break. If they keep at this pace, it will be their first winning season since 2021 and their second since 2016. 

In 2021, the Giants posted their first 100-win season since 2003. They went 107-55, but lost in the National League Division Series, 3-2. 

With only 65 games left on the season and their current record being 52-45, it is highly unlikely that they will reach 100 wins this season, but they are in a prime spot for a positive record and a postseason birth. 

In the NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are still holding strong at the top spot at 58-39. This gives them a six-game lead over San Francisco, but the wild-card spots are up for grabs.

Both the American League and the NL both have three wild card spots. Right now the bottom spot in the NL is claimed by their division rivals, the San Diego Padres. 

The Padres have the same number of wins as the Giants, 52, but one less loss, which puts them half of a game ahead of them in the race to the postseason. 

The Giants actually have the best record in their division against teams that are over .500 on the season. Their 26-21 record is actually fourth best in all of the majors. 

The Padres, who they’re currently chasing for the last wild card spot,  are not going to be able to fight off San Francisco for very long. They are one of five teams to have less than 20 wins against .500 teams and that is going to prove detrimental to their postseason bid. 

San Francisco is off to a great start this July. They’re 7-4, which includes a series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, who sit at the top of the NL East and are one of eight teams to reach 55 wins on the season. 

After the All-Star break is over, they will have their work cut out for them. The Giants will have to travel to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays who are nearly unbeatable at home and now solely control the AL East. 

The end of their month will be back on their home field against the Pittsburgh Pirates who have one of the worst away records in the league at 13-37. The postseason race is In full swing, and they have a fighting chance to get there.

Maddy Dickens
