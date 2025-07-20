Has Giants Star Justin Verlander Finally Been Caught by Father Time?
One of the more intriguing free agent signings any team made this past offseason was the move the San Francisco Giants made to bring on future first-ballot Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander.
Arguably the best starter of his generation, the now 42-year-old Verlander agreed to the one-year, $15 million deal to move out west to show everybody he still had a little juice left in the tank.
More News: Giants Must Get More Production From Rafael Devers in Second Half of the Season
While there's no denying the monumental legacy the legendary right-hander has built to this point, it has become apparent that Father Time has begun to catch up with Verlander in 2025.
As of this writing, Verlander has yet to record a single win on the year, and is also carrying a 4.99 ERA across the 16 total starts he's made in a San Francisco uniform.
He was also forced onto the injured list for much of June with right pectoral strain, an injury many presumed to be the root cause of his early struggles.
More News: Giants Reportedly Calling Up Matt Gage, Will Finally Make Long-Awaited Team Debut
These hopes, unfortunately, appear to have been in vain, though, as Verlander has arguably looked worse on the mound since returning from the IL than he was before.
His most recent start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday was just the latest example of the historically great pitcher's uncharacteristic struggles, as he lasted only 2.2 innings, giving up four runs on nine hits.
It's an unfortunate but unavoidable reality of life that Father Time eventually catches up with us all, and this appears to finally be the case for Verlander.
More News: Giants Farm System Skyrockets Up From Last Place in Rankings After 2025 MLB Draft
He really hasn't looked like himself on the bump all season long, and it's become apparent that age has certainly been at least some of the reason why.
Seeing all-time great players suffer the effects of aging in real time is always tough, but it's simply part of the game.
Verlander has built a legacy that very few before him have been able to, and is about as close to being a guaranteed first ballot Hall of Fame selection as there can be.
Whenever Verlander does eventually decide to write that final chapter of his legendary career, it will certainly be the end to one of the greatest stories ever written in the history of the game.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.