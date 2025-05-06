Has Lack of Roster Movement Been Key for San Francisco Giants Success?
The San Francisco Giants have to be thrilled with the position they are in during the first full week of May.
With a 22-14 record, they are doing everything they can to keep pace in the uber-competitive National League West, where the Los Angeles Dodgers are 24-11 and the San Diego Padres are 23-11.
To remain in the race, the Giants are going to need their offense to start picking things up.
Their major free agent splash, Willy Adames, is beginning to show signs of breaking out with his power stroke returning. That would be a huge boost for the offense, especially with second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald currently sidelined with a broken rib.
It would help take the pressure off breakout star Jung Hoo Lee, as well.
As one of the most pleasant surprises in the game, the Giants have found success in large part because of how little roster overturn they have had during the season.
Despite being in May, their most non-injury related move was to designate veteran relief pitcher Lou Trivino for assignment.
That has been a huge difference compared to how San Francisco has had to operate in the past.
“If that seems like a move that isn’t very noteworthy, that’s the point. Trivino was the first player on the active roster to lose his spot for performance reasons ... the Giants’ roster has been remarkably static, a huge difference from the DFA carousel and minor-league yo-yoing of previous seasons,” wrote Grant Brisbee of The Athletic.
Placed at No. 7 in their MLB power rankings, that continuity has given them a major edge in the first few weeks of the season.
It is a welcome change, as Brisbee noted, from recent years based on how many players were shuttling back and forth between the minor leagues.
The early going of the Buster Posey era has gotten off to a surprisingly strong start, setting the foundation for what they hope is a very successful future.