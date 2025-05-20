Highly Viewed Giants Prospect Wins Prestigious Award for His Performance in Triple-A
The San Francisco Giants have pretty much everything going right for them at the moment, with a 28-19 record, they are right on the brink of taking the division lead, only one game away. The National League West is competitive, but that just shows how truly impressive they have been to remain competitive among the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
The team could still use some improvements, notably starting pitching depth, but they have enough talent to suffice at the moment, with Logan Webb tearing things up and some solid showings from Robbie Ray as well.
The offense has also been productive, and while there is no doubt room to improve at some positions, as a unit, they have been productive. Even more intriguing for the team is their farm system, which has some promising young talents throughout each level of the minor leagues. One of the best prospects on the team is pitcher Carson Whisenhunt, who has been absolutely outstanding after being drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft.
This success has led to relatively fast promotions, and over the course of the past week, he took his success one step further, being awarded for two standout starts in seven days. For this, he received Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week honors.
How Well Did Whisenhunt Perform to Land This Award?
The two starts Whisenhunt made in the span of a week were truly impressive, and in both, he would go seven innings each. On May 13, he only gave up three hits in that span, picking up nine strikeouts with no walks or runs allowed, picking up the win as well. On May 18, it was a similar type of day for him, allowing only two hits, one walk, and one unearned run. In that game, he put together five strikeouts and also earned the win.
Things have rapidly started to click into place for the No. 2 prospect in the Giants' system, as in May so far he has four starts, with a 1.29 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, .182 batting average allowed, and 28 strikeouts to only two walks in 28.0 innings pitched.
These are the types of strides the team wants to see from their top prospects before making the call, and it seems that Whisenhunt has found his stride in recent weeks. While a call up may not be exceptionally soon, it could be on the horizon given the team's need for additional starting pitching help.