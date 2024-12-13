Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, San Francisco Giants Named Potential Trade Fit
With the Winter Meetings ongoing for the San Francisco Giants, they are continuing to try and improve their squad this offseason.
After a disappointing year in 2024, the Giants have been quite active with Buster Posey so far this offseason.
Posey was hired to be able to recruit some of the elite free agents to the Giants, and he did just that so far this offseason. San Francisco reached an agreement with slugger Willy Adames, who was one of the best free agents available this offseason.
Adames will instantly help improve a team that needs help on offense. However, it doesn’t appear like Posey and San Francisco are done trying to improve.
Maria Guardado of MLB.com recently spoke about the Giants still looking to improve and how they could be a great trade partner and potential fit for Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros.
“Even after signing shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal, the Giants could use more punch in their lineup, particularly from the left side. Tucker could provide that, along with elite defense in the corners, giving the Giants the ability to use Mike Yastrzemski as a fourth outfielder or trade bait. San Francisco could offer the Astros a package centered around Casey Schmitt, a 25-year-old infielder who is viewed as a Gold Glove-caliber third baseman but is now blocked from his best position by Matt Chapman.”
The Astros making Tucker available this offseason has really shaken things up around the league. After seeing the money that Juan Soto received in free agency, Houston clearly is worried about losing their star outfielder in free agency next offseason.
Currently, their star third baseman, Alex Bregman, is on the open market, and he has a number of interesting suitors after him.
While the Astros still might look to bring Bregman back, it seems like they don’t believe they will be able to pay Tucker next offseason.
If that’s the case, trading a player of his caliber certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Giants don’t have the best farm system in baseball, a potential trade with Schmitt involved could be interesting.
The third baseman could provide them with a reason to let Bregman walk in free agency, as Houston might decide to go into a little bit of a retool.
From a Giants standpoint, Tucker would be an excellent addition. When healthy, he is capable of being one of the best outfielders in baseball. While he would be a free agent at the end of the season, and trading for him is risky, it could be worth it for a player of his caliber.