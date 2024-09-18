How to Watch San Francisco Giants and Orioles Wednesday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The San Francisco Giants will look to clinch the series on the road with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. The team snapped a four-game losing streak in the series opener on Tuesday with a dominant 10-0 performance against the slumping O’s to move the Giants record to 73-78, five games within .500.
San Francisco will turn to rookie starter Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 4.74) on the mound Wednesday. The 23 year old will be making his 14th start of his young career. He will look to provide the team with some length, something that he has yet to contribute to in his time as a member of the rotation. The former Eastern Illinois pitcher has one quality start in his career in his only appearance that went six innings. He is coming off a no decision against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he pitched five shutout innings, allowing two hits and picking up four strikeouts.
He will face right-hander Dean Kremer (7-9. 4.10) of the Orioles. Kremer has had two solid starts to begin September for Baltimore on the mound. He has only allowed one run in his last 13 innings of work and recorded 14 strikeouts, good enough for a 0.69 ERA.
The Orioles will have a new looking bullpen for the second game of the series as the team designated former closer Craig Kimbrel for assignment before opening pitch. Kimbrel, sits fifth all-time in MLB History with 440 saves
The Giants offense needed the jumpstart in Tuesday’s series opener as they entered the three game stint with Baltimore as one of the worst hitting teams in baseball in the month of September. San Francisco picked up 10 hits in the outing last night and was 5 for 9 (.555) with runners in scoring position (RISP).
Here are the lineups for tonight's matchup:
San Francisco Giants
1.) RF Mike Yastrzemski
2.) 1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
3.) LF Heliot Ramos
4.) DH Michael Conforto
5.) SS Tyler Fitzgerald
6.) CF Grant McCray
7.) 3B Casey Schmitt
8.) 2B Donovan Walton
9.) C Curt Casali
Mike Yastrzemski will be back in the leadoff spot for the Giants tonight. He got the scoring going early in the opening game on Tuesday with his 16th home run of the season on the second pitch of the contest.
Baltimore Orioles
1.) SS Gunnar Henderson
2.) CF Cedric Mullins
3.) RF Anthony Santander
4.) DH Heston Kjerstad
5.) LF Colton Cowser
6.) 1B Ryan O'Hearn
7.) 3B Emmanuel Rivera
8.) 2B Jackson Holliday
9.) C James McCann
The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET in Camden Yards at Oriole Park. The game will be available on Bally Sports Bay Area and MASN2.
