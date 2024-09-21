How to Watch San Francisco Giants and Royals Saturday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The San Francisco Giants are coming off a series opening win on the road against the Kansas City Royals. The Giants continue to look for positive things after they prepare to head into the offseason. They head into Saturday 75-79, four games below .500.
San Francisco will turn to rookie pitcher Landen Roupp (0-1. 3.02) for his third start of his career. Roupp will be making his 22nd appearance of the season, mostly in relief. In his last outing, the former UNC Wilmington pitcher picked up a no-decision against the San Diego Padres after five shutout innings.
The young Roupp will face right hander Brady Singer (9-11, 3.53) of the Royals. The tall 6’5” Singer has struggled lately in his time on the mound so far in September. Across his last three starts, he has gone 0-2 with a 5.17 ERA, including a loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he allowed four runs on six hits across five innings of work. He recorded six strikeouts and four walks across the outing.
Here are the lineups for tonight's matchup:
San Francisco Giants
1 RF Mike Yastrzemski
2 LF Heliot Ramos
3 1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
4 3B Matt Chapman
5 DH Michael Conforto
6 SS Tyler Fitzgerald
7 CF Grant McCray
8 2B Donovan Walton
9 C Curt Casali
Heliot Ramos will look to continue the hot bat at the plate as he went 3 for 4 with two extra base hits including a double and triple in the series opening victory against Kansas City.
The team will be looking for their first home run since Michael Conforto connected for one in the fourth inning of the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.
Kansas City Royals
1 RF Adam Frazier
2 SS Bobby Witt Jr.
3 2B Michael Massey
4 1B Salvador Perez
5 LF MJ Melendez
6 DH Yuli Gurriel
7 C Freddy Fermin
8 CF Kyle Isbel
9 3B Maikel Garcia
The first pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. ET in Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium. The game will be available on Bally Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Kansas City.
