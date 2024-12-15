If Giants Don't Sign Corbin Burnes, Dodgers Starter Could be Next Pursuit
The San Francisco Giants have made impressive moves in the early stages of the offseason, but more has to be done for them to be a contending team next year.
While the Giants will need more than one player to accomplish that, adding another ace-caliber arm could go a long way.
Corbin Burnes has been a name they've been linked to in recent weeks, a move that could help San Francisco compete with the other top teams in the National League.
Burnes, a California native, could want to play on the West Coast. The Los Angeles Dodgers are always a suitor for the top free agents on the market, but would they give him a $250-plus million deal as many expect?
Never say never, but the Giants could have the upper hand in this situation.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, San Francisco is the "leading possibility" for the right-hander. Rosenthal added, however, that he's uncertain if they'd pivot to an arm like Jack Flaherty if Burnes signs elsewhere.
"Like Burnes, he is a California native who might prefer to play out west. But for which club? The San Francisco Giants are perhaps the leading possibility for Burnes, and it is not known whether they would pivot to Flaherty if that pursuit backfired. The Los Angeles Angels, in recent years under owner Arte Moreno, have been unwilling to go beyond three years for a starting pitcher."
Adding another arm would be the best outcome, but if the front office isn't willing to sign Flaherty to a deal that could be around $100 million, it's understandable.
Flaherty is an interesting starter to evaluate. He was lights out in the early stages of his career at times, posting a 2.75 ERA in 33 starts in 2019.
His numbers weren't the same from 2020 to 2022, posting a 4.42 ERA, 94 ERA+ 4.36 FIP, and 1.39 WHIP in 299.0 innings.
Flaherty pitched the best baseball of his career when it mattered most last season, finishing with a 3.17 ERA and striking out 194 hitters in 162.0 innings.
Burnes' numbers have been much better, but his strikeout stuff hasn't been what it once was.
Flaherty is expected to sign a deal for about three to five years, while Burnes could be seven-plus seasons.
The Giants have plenty to consider here, and saying there would be a right or wrong decision would be unfair until both of their careers play out.
Hopefully, one of them will be in San Francisco and dominate.