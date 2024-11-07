San Francisco Giants Linked to World Series Starting Pitcher in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants have started their offseason, as the franchise hopes to snap their playoff drought in the very near future.
President of Baseball Operations, Buster Posey, has inherited a tough situation with the Giants, as there are some glaring issues with the team. With a lack of talent in the lineup and a fairly weakly ranked farm system, fixing this team will not be an easy task.
Luckily for Posey and the Giants, they do have money to spend this offseason. That will likely be the best way the team can improve via free agency. However, San Francisco hasn’t gotten their top choices in free agency in recent years. Now, with Posey in charge, they hope that will change.
Recently, starting pitcher Blake Snell opted out of his contract, making him a free agent and creating an open spot in the starting rotation.
With a spot open, Joel Rueter of Bleacher Report named the Giants as a good destination for Jack Flaherty.
“The rotation stands to lose Blake Snell after he exercised his opt-out, so finding a quality starter to slot alongside workhorse Logan Webb atop the rotation will be a priority. Jack Flaherty could be a good fit coming off an impressive bounce-back season.”
Considering Snell is going to likely be getting a massive contract in free agency, San Francisco would likely want to spend a bit less on their starting rotation with needs in their lineup. A player like Flaherty makes a lot of sense after his really strong 2024 campaign.
With both the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander totaled a 13-7 record, 3.17 ERA, and 194 strikeouts. After a tough season in 2023, most notably with the Baltimore Orioles.
Now, Flaherty is set to receive a solid contract this offseason after a superb year in which he played a big role in helping the Dodgers win a World Series. For a pitcher, going to the Giants makes a lot of sense with their spacious ballpark, as it is one of the best pitcher’s parks in the majors.
As Posey looks to improve the team, going after a pitcher the caliber of Flaherty would be meaningful, but not break the bank. This will allow him to pursue some better options to help bolster a lineup that desperately needs it.
If San Francisco can bring in a few solid free agents, it will help them get closer to competing with some of the great teams within their division.