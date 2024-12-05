If San Francisco Giants Trade Camilo Doval, Rays Reliever Potential Solution
The San Francisco Giants' rough season in 2024 was the focus, but from individuals, a lot more could've been done. Among the players who didn't do what they needed to included Camilo Doval, who was once viewed as a potential long-term franchise-caliber closer.
Doval is just 27 years old, and his previous campaigns showed he has the ability to be elite. The Giants might believe that pitcher is still in there somewhere, but they're in an interesting position from an organizational standpoint, so moving him isn't out of the question.
According to Grant Brisbee of The Athletic, San Francisco has considered it.
"The Giants have one of these. They also might be looking to trade him. Camilo Doval is a rare talent with the potential to be a high-leverage reliever on any team, which means he’d be popular in trade talks. It also means there must be a reason why the Giants would consider trading him."
With moving Doval being a possibility, the Giants would need to find his replacement. They have internal options, but if they plan to compete in 2025, finding an elite closer would be the better decision.
Frankly, from what San Francisco has signaled, it feels like they want to rebuild on some level. The front office hasn't come out and said that, but considering they're working under a budget and other factors, it feels like a rebuild is on the way.
The only issue with that thinking is the Matt Chapman deal they handed out at the end of the season. If they weren't planning on competing, why give him that much money? That's what makes this confusing.
If the Giants don't plan to rebuild and want to find an answer for the closer role, options will be available. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Pete Fairbanks will be among them.
"Rays LHP Jeffrey Springs and RHP Pete Fairbanks are among the Tampa Bay pitchers garnering trade interest in the days before the Winter Meetings," Morosi wrote.
The winter meetings are coming up next week in Dallas, which gives baseball leadership for all 30 teams a chance to meet with each other in person. Typically, free-agent and trade discussions head up during the winter meetings.
Fairbanks won't hit free agency until 2026 and is playing on a three-year, $12 million deal. The right-hander would be the ideal pitcher to target.
For his standards, he's coming off a down campaign, posting a 3.57 ERA, the highest he's had since 2019.
It's tough to ignore what he could be, as the soon-to-be 31-year-old was a sub-2.60-ERA arm in 2023 and 2022.
He's posted 23 and 25 saves over the last two seasons, appearing in various roles. If the price is right, Fairbanks would be a sneaky Doval replacement.