Justin Verlander Finally Records First Win in Giants Uniform

It finally happened for Justin Verlander in a San Francisco Giants uniform.

Brad Wakai

Jul 23, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park
Jul 23, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
It finally happened; Justin Verlander won his first game as a member of the San Francisco Giants.

After signing a one-year, $15 million contract this past offseason, the 42-year-old -- who chasing the illustrious 300-win mark -- secured his first as a member of his latest team.

It took 17 starts, 81 1/3 innings pitched, eight losses and a stint on the injured list, but Verlander got his first win as a Giant.

Things didn't come easy for the right-hander.

He's gotten some of worst run support out of any starting pitcher in the Majors this season, and after San Francisco failed to score in the top of the first despite having the bases loaded, it looked like that was going to be the same story again.

Then, in the very next frame, it appeared like Verlander was going to pitch himself out of the possibility of a win when he loaded up the bases himself before working out of the jam without giving up a run.

After that, it was largely smooth sailing.

The Giants eventually broke through in the top of the fifth inning when Rafael Devers hit a solo homer that was followed up by Matt Chapman hitting a two-run shot two batters later. And despite getting into another jam later that same frame, Verlander kept the Atlanta Braves off the board.

Another Devers homer in the top of the sixth gave San Francisco a 6-0 lead, and with Verlander pulled to make way for their elite bullpen, the stars seemed to be aligning for him to secure his 263rd career win.

That's exactly what happened, and now the future Hall of Famer can breathe a bit easier knowing he finally broke through in the win column with the Giants.

Published
