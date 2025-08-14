A Lack of Clutch Hitting has hurt the San Francisco Giants this season
The San Francisco Giants were considered playoff contenders heading into the 2025 MLB season, likely vying for a wild card spot behind the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres. In the highly competitive NL West, they've always managed to hold their own, even when they've been outgunned or outspent by their division rivals. But this year has been different, and the team has fallen out of condition due to one major factor: a lack of clutch hitting.
In the course of their recent sweep courtesy of the Padres, the Giants have now lost 11 of 12 home games for the first time since Aug. 23 - Sept.15, 1993. However, that '93 team went on to win 103 games. At their current rate, this year's squad will be lucky to win 80.
The Giants are currently stranding 3.29 runners in scoring position per game, which ranks as the tenth best in MLB. Unfortunately, they have been dead last in the category in the second half of this season. A recent report from MLB.com noted that the club has gone 1 for 35 in its last five home games with runners in scoring position. That's way too many ducks left on the pond for San Francisco manager Bob Melvin.
“The guys come out on the field every day, incentivized to try to win a baseball game,” Melvin said on Wednesday. “And certainly nobody's happy with the performance we've had here at home recently. Because at one point in time, this was a real homefield advantage for us, and recently that script has been flipped.”
Rafael Devers hasn't been the Answer on Offense
One of the key components to the lack of offense is the diminishing returns the Giants are getting out of recently acquired slugger Rafael Devers. In his first 35 games with the club, he was hitting just .204 with two home runs, five RBI, and it hasn't gotten any better in August.
Perhaps the most glaring stat of all is that, since acquiring Devers on June 15 from the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco owns the worst record in baseball. In his first two full months in the City by the Bay (June and July), the Giants went 22-29. Thus far in August, they are 5-7 and sit 5 1/2 games out of the final playoff spot.
Devers was supposed to be the big bat that the team was missing, but he's turned out to be a swing and a miss for San Francisco, who gave away Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, and two prospects to acquire the three-time All-Star. Considering the Giants picked up the remaining eight years of his 10-year contract, which runs through 2033, they better hope he finds his swing before the 2026 season arrives.