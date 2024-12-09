MLB Insider Names San Francisco Giants Landing Spot For Corbin Burnes
The San Francisco Giants would love nothing more than to get back into World Series contention in 2025. In order to accomplish that goal, they will need to make an aggressive move or two this offseason.
After losing Blake Snell to the National League West division rival Los Angeles Dodgers, the Giants badly need to find a new ace. There is one option in MLB free agency that would make a ton of sense as a perfect fit for San Francisco.
Of course, that name is none other than the Baltimore Orioles' free agent ace, Corbin Burnes.
Burnes has been one of the top available free agents all offseason long. His market is expected to heat up in the near future and the Giants have the money and need to go after him.
San Francisco may want him, but they will have to be aggressive. There are a lot of teams around the league who would like to add an ace like Burnes.
That being said, the Giants have once again been named a top potential suitor for Burnes.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic has listed San Francisco among his top fits for Burnes. He did have plenty of other possible landing spots, but the Giants are one of them.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Orioles, Burnes put together another strong season. After being acquired in an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, he did not disappoint.
He ended up making 32 total starts throughout the year, compiling a 15-9 record to go along with a 2.92 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 194.1 innings pitched. Those numbers clearly show why San Francisco should pursue him aggressively.
There are very few pitchers in baseball who could come in and replace Snell. Burnes is one of them.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the offseason has in store for the Giants. They could also use more offensive firepower, with quite a few big bats left in free agency as well.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding San Francisco. They have never shied away from swinging big in free agency and fans should expect to see more of the same in the coming days and weeks.
While there are plenty of players that the Giants could target, making a strong push for Burnes would be a very smart decision.