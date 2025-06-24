New Giants Slugger Remains Near Top of All-Star Voting Despite League Switch
The San Francisco Giants recently traded for a new superstar and likely found their next All-Star representative while doing so.
MLB recently released their latest round of All-Star voting and just one player sits in the top two of their position while three others are still in the top 10.
It's important to remember that pitchers aren't voted on by fans, so there could be more players there. Guys like Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Camilo Doval, Tyler Rogers and Randy Rodriguez have all had great campaigns and would be deserving of looks.
As for the position players, that actually are voted upon, recently acquired star Rafael Devers is in second place for designated hitters with 1,103, 085. It'll be tough for anyone to beat Shohei Ohtani for the lead for the foreseeable future, as he has already gotten 2,521,718 votes and is the face of the sport.
Devers was leading in the AL before the trade and will likely hold his spot in the NL top two despite struggling since the trade. Chicago Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki is in third place with 641,687 votes. That's also half a million difference.
The second-highest vote-getter for the Giants is, unsurprisingly, third baseman Matt Chapman with 317,021 votes in eighth place.
Chapman has been injured since early June, which hasn't helped his case, but he was having a great year before going down. He has posted a .243/.360/.452 slash line with 12 home runs in 65 games.
Since last year, Chapman had been the long cornerstone of the San Francisco lineup and was one of the only reliable bats that they had. Now, when he's healthy, he and Devers could the duo that leads them back into contention.
Heliot Ramos ended up with the third-most votes on the team at 243,205. In a tough outfield, it's unlikely that he will get the nod this time around as he is currently No. 19 in the group.
Ramos has had a worthy campaign, though. The 25-year-old has slashed .285/.361/.474 with 13 home runs.
After Jung Hoo Lee's very strong start to the year, things have fallen off the rails and he is no longer in the All-Star conversation.
The last Giants player to finish in the top 10 was first baseman Wilmer Flores, who was in ninth-place with 111,500 votes.
Flores came out of the gates firing, but the power has taken a step back from what he was showing in the first month and it could be costing him in the voting.
